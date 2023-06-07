SCV Education Foundation hosts first annual Chocolate Walk 

Santa Clarita residents with little white bags and a pink maps walked up and down Main Street in Newhall on Saturday, participating in an event that was “a dream come true.”

“Her (Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation) dream was to have a fundraiser to do with chocolate,” said Kathy Buckley, a member of the SCV Education Foundation. “This is her dream come true.”

Jan Ladd, right, picks up her bag and passport map from volunteer Lea Loponen as she participates in the Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk to benefit the SCV Education Foundation in Newhall on Saturday, 060323. Dan Watson/The Signal

The SCV Education Foundation hosted its inaugural Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk on Saturday afternoon. In celebration of this dream coming true, Hartmann dressed up as Hershey’s chocolate kiss.

Thirteen participating businesses opened their doors and served a variety of chocolates and chocolate inspired treats.

Leah Isidro’s work was one of the sponsors of the event. She brought her family to come and participate.

“It’s been fun entering the shops,” said Leah. “And exploring,” added her daughter Johnnah Isidro.

Friends, From left, Amy Foster, Christina Tyni and Deb Pollack get Dunkin’ donut hole treats from volunteer Gayle Gillies, right, at Closet on Main Street as they participate in the Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk to benefit the SCV Education Foundation in Newhall on Saturday, 060323. Dan Watson/The Signal

The two said that this event gave them more of an insight to the businesses present on Main Street.

All of the ticket sales for the event went back to support the SCV Education Foundation.

“It’s been great to support the local economy,” said Raul Isidro.

SCV Education Foundation Executive Director Jackie Hartmann, right, dressed as a Hershey chocolate kiss, chats with Ron and Debbie Hock as they wheel 18 month-old Kate Humason on Main Street during the Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk to benefit the SCV Education Foundation in Newhall on Saturday, 060323. Dan Watson/The Signal

While the Isidro family was not yet complete with their walk, Raul said that it had been a fun experience trying many unique chocolate flavorings.

“I got to try orange coffee which I’ve never experienced before,” said Raul.

Buckley said that she anticipates this being the first of many chocolate walks.