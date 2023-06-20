Sierra Hillbillies to host Independence Day-themed dance

Members of the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club get together and square dance for the 204 Days until Christmas Dance at Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
On Sunday, July 2, the Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will sport the colors with caller Dale Hoppers on the mic for SSD squares and line dancing at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, from 2 to 5 p.m.  

The event is $10 per dancer. 

Casual attire is always welcome — even better this month if you’re dressed in red, white and blue, the club said in a news release.

Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day. For more information, call the club’s Google line, 6561-262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org

