‘Three Men and a Baby’ win darts tournament in Las Vegas 

John Barila, Tim Burks, Trevor Lynskey and Daniel Walker had been playing darts at Marci’s Sports Bar & Grill for some time.

When the National Dart Association’s tournament was coming up, the four formed their team, “Three Men and a Baby,” at the last minute.

Burks said that he was worried because all the members were on different levels based on their league stats and he was ranked higher.

Despite the odds, “Three Men and a Baby” took first place in their division.

Burks started off playing darts as a simple, enjoyable activity. Eventually the competitive nature took over.

“We all have a passion to play, like we enjoy it just like any other any other kind of sport you do,” said Burks. “Once you get started, you just kind of get hooked and then you start playing darts with some of these people and you just start having a good time, and it turns into getting more competitive because I think most of us are pretty competitive in nature, right?”

Eventually Marci’s became their home base.

Marci’s showed its appreciation for the darts team by sponsoring the team in the tournament.

The tournament had 3,400 participants throughout the United States, as well as Germany and Canada.

Team events were scheduled at nine levels with 48 teams per level. There were 18 levels in the single event with 64 players in each.

The tournament lasted for six days from May 4 until May 10 in Las Vegas.

“Three Men and a Baby” stayed dedicated to their mission of winning and took no breaks.

Their dedication paid off as they took home first place in level four, beating the odds and teams across the United States, Germany and Canada.

“It was insane,” said Burks. “It was very, very unexpected.”

“Darty Darts,” another team that originated from Marci’s, took third place in their field. “Darty Darts” consists of Chris Hansen, Gary Bright Jr., Kyle Love and Robert Palomino.