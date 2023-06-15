Van Nuys resident arrested on suspicion of three charges 

A 35-year-old Van Nuys resident was arrested on suspicion of the felony charge of taking a person’s vehicle without their consent on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies with the Summer Team observed a suspect walking away from a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

“The suspect admitted to deputies he was the driver of the vehicle and stated he had permission from the vehicle owner but was unable to provide the name of the registered owner,” wrote Jensen in an email to The Signal. “Deputies contacted the registered owner who stated he did not give the suspect permission to drive his vehicle.”

Deputies detained the suspect. They discovered the suspect was in possession of a stolen debit card and counterfeit U.S. currency, according to Jensen.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of taking a person’s vehicle without their consent at the felony level, appropriation of lost property and possession of a counterfeit item.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is currently being held with no bail.