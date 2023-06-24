WHITESIC: Quarter-acre fire breaks out in Canyon Country

A quarter-acre fire broke out in Canyon Country on Saturday afternoon and firefighters are on the scene, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Via Princessa and Whites Canyon Road at 3:35 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 3:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters determined the fire to be a quarter-acre in size, according to Peters. The fire was reported to be near the Metrolink train tracks.

Peters said that there is a possibility the Metrolink will be shut down.

The fire was labeled the “WHITESIC.”

At the time of this publication, there are no injuries sustained and there is no threat to any structures.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.