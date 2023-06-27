Wilk tapped for Senate infrastructure committee

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, have been appointed to the Senate Select Committee on Infrastructure Streamlining and Workforce Equity to hear a variety of issues, including California Environmental Quality Act reform that has long been advocated by Senate Republicans.

The committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on Thursday.

“California Senate Republicans remain eager to collaborate with the governor and our colleagues across the aisle to fix California with bipartisan solutions,” Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones, R-San Diego, said in a statement released by the Senate Republican Caucus. “I am encouraged by this bipartisan Select Committee, which will hopefully help streamline infrastructure permitting for the benefit of all Californians.”

“As vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, I am pleased to join this bipartisan committee to find common ground in order for us to move the needle for all Californians,” Wilk said in the release. “As I’ve said in the past, good ideas don’t have party lines, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for our citizens.”

Grove, vice chair of the Senate Rules Committee, said in the release: “From housing to water infrastructure, California is facing one manufactured crisis after another. I look forward to addressing these serious issues on the Senate Select Committee.”

In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced sweeping proposals to the problematic CEQA and the purpose of the Select Committee is to hold an informational hearing to discuss issues from housing to water infrastructure, the statement said.