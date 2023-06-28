Winners crowned at Miss West Coast Pageant

News release

The annual Miss West Coast Pageant was held on June 25 at the Newhall Family Theatre with 115 contestants vying for the crown.

The Miss West Coast pageant is a platform-focused pageant system and encourages contestants to volunteer in their communities. Pageant Director Tara Rice, a Stevenson Ranch resident, has been directing pageants and coaching for 10 years. The winners go on to compete at the United States Pageant held in October.

Winners of the Miss West Coast Pageant were:

• Avery Lin, Miss West Coast Princess Jr.

• Bailee Dungey, Miss West Coast Princess

• Serenity Grace Russell, Little Miss West Coast

• Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Miss West Coast Preteen

• Yutong Catherine Zhang, Miss Jr. Teen West Coast

• Madison Farris, Miss Teen West Coast

• Samantha Maestro, Miss West Coast

• Aliya Frederick, Ms. West Coast

• Sarah Grace Lee, Mrs. West Coast

• People’s Choice Winners (supporting the nonprofit Operation Blankets of Love): Kari Morris, Miss Regional West Coast, Elaine Liao, Miss Princess Regional West Coast, Angel Chen, Regional West Coast.

For more information or to sign up for the 2024 pageant, visit www.misswestcoastpageant.com.