Zonta charters new Golden Z Club at College of the Canyons

News release

Nicole Miller, president of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, presented the Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons.

A Golden Z Club is one of the youth organizations of Zonta International, a worldwide service organization of professionals working together to empower women through service and advocacy. There are more than 27,000 individuals in 1,133 Zonta clubs in 62 countries.

Golden Z Club members undertake service projects benefiting their school, community, country and the world. They promote the development of leadership, strive for scholastic achievement and the improvement of international understanding through service.

After being chartered, the Golden Z attendees swore to participate; encourage collective well-being; promote fellowship, understanding and service; and exchange ideas.

COC Golden Z Club officers are: Co-Presidents Karen Marin Flores and Danielle Sanchez; and Secretary Aliyah Beyah. The club also includes members Martha Carr, Christine Flores, Lauryn Kanagi, James Lee, Hayley Mongeon, Helena Oda, Jericho Perez and Collin Shneour.

To begin the first year, the club has a total of 11 charter members. Patty Robinson, faculty director of civic and community engagement initiatives, and the Golden Z Club advisor, will assist the Golden Z Club members in developing leadership skills and achieving their goals set for the year.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley sponsors and will act in an advisory capacity for the COC Golden Z Club.

Members of Zonta support international service projects intended to empower women, particularly in developing nations, and fund scholarships and awards.

“Zonta Club of SCV looks forward to working with these young people as they develop leadership skills and work toward making a difference in the lives of women and girls locally and worldwide,” the club said in a prepared statement.