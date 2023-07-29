29-year-old woman and man arrested, found with stolen vehicle 

A 29-year-old woman and man were arrested on suspicion of grand theft money/property on Monday after being found with a stolen vehicle, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the Newhall area on Monday and observed a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot near Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway.

“The driver, male adult, and passenger, female adult, were detained for a vehicle theft investigation,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “Within the vehicle, deputies found burglary tools, stolen merchandise, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.”

Deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle and the owner said that they didn’t give permission to anyone to borrow it, according to Borbon.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of grand theft money/property.

The woman was released on citation to appear in court on Aug. 14 at the San Fernando Superior Court.

The man remains in custody at the time of this publication.