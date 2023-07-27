Agua Fire holds at 421 acres, 50% contained

The Agua Fire that began Tuesday afternoon in the Angeles National Forest continues to burn into Thursday, though the acreage remains at 421 and firefighters have achieved 50% containment, according to ANF officials.

No evacuations were executed.

Photo courtesy of inciweb.nwcg.gov. 072723.

Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Crown Valley Road was closed at the time of this publication.

Thursday’s goal for ANF is to have firefighters extinguish hotspots.

— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 27, 2023

An initial tweet by ANF indicated that the fire grew due to, “steep terrain and difficult access.”

— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 26, 2023

The following Antelope Valley Metrolink lines are closed at the time of this publication due to the firefighting activity: AV Line 204 to Los Angeles, AV Line 206 to Los Angeles and Train 222 to Los Angeles is holding at Vincent Grade/Acton.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to the scene of the brush fire at Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 2:20 p.m.

Early reports indicated the fire had reached 100 acres, but at 4:03 p.m. on Tuesday the L.A. County Fire Department had determined the fire to be 45 acres in size by Tuesday evening before its additional spread overnight.

The fire was labeled as the Wagon fire initially but switched to be labeled as the Agua fire.

As of the time of this publication, one firefighter had sustained injuries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.