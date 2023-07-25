Agua fire: 10 acres, potential of 200 acres     

A 10-acre brush fire in the Angeles National Forest is working and a second-alarm response has been called out Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.

A call was received in regards to a brush fire at Soledad Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road at 2:13 p.m.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 2:20 p.m.

At the time of this publication, the fire has reached 10 acres in size.

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, the fire has a potential of 200 acres as of the time of this publication.

The fire was labeled as the Wagon fire initially, but now is labeled as the Agua fire.

Nearby structures have been determined to be threatened, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.