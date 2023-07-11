City designates cooling centers during heat wave

News release

Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday and going through Sunday.

To view site-specific hours, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call 661-259-0750.

The city library branch locations are:

• Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

• Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

• Valencia Branch, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Additionally, residents can head over to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center (27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia) to cool off. The ice rink, which offers public skating sessions, offers 54-degree temperatures inside.

Residents also can visit the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (20850 Centre Pointe Parkway) or any of the four other city pools during our recreational swim program to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. To view pool locations and hours, visit santa-clarita.com/Aquatics or call 661-250-3740.

With high temperatures and elevated fire danger expected throughout the week, the city reminds residents to be prepared with an emergency supply kit and family action plan. To learn more and get tips on preparing your home for fire season, visit santa-clarita.com/Emergency.