College Brief for July 13

Local students named to dean’s list

at Washington University in St. Louis

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

• Newhall: Krista Semaan is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

• Santa Clarita: Natalia Pilpil is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

• Valencia: Ria Bakhaya is enrolled in the university’s Olin Business School. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Olin Business School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

• Valencia: Minju Kim is enrolled in the university’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. To qualify for the dean’s list in the Sam Fox School, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Washington University draws students to St. Louis from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands. The total student body is more than 15,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students.