Deputies: Missing Santa Clarita woman has been found 

A Santa Clarita woman who was reported missing last week has been found, according to Detective Tamar Abraham with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.  

Abraham could not elaborate on the details of the case or the circumstances in which she was found.  

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department issued a “Be on the Lookout” alert on Friday morning asking for the public’s help in finding Lauren Roberts, 18, who had last seen on the 29000 block of Blackpine Way in Saugus on Tuesday wearing a gray shirt, gray sweats and a backpack.   

