Deputies recover gun at scene of deputy-involved shooting 

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a deputy-involved shooting that happened at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 24200 block of Arch Street.

The shooting happened after patrol deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported seeing a vehicle that matched the description of one that was involved in an assault with a deadly weapon incident earlier in the night in Canyon Country.

“As deputies contacted the occupants, the front passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” according to a statement released from the LASD Sheriff’s Information Bureau via Nixle at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday. “A foot pursuit ensued, during which time deputies determined the suspect was armed. During the pursuit, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect was struck and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition with a gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials.

The statement added that a firearm was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital after personnel arrived on the scene at 11:46 a.m. They received the call three minutes earlier, according to Geovanni Sanchez of the L.A. County Fire Department.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official referred media inquiries to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The statement from SIB indicated that multiple investigations take place simultaneously as a matter of procedure when there’s a deputy-involved shooting.

“These include separate investigations by the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau as well as sheriff’s station or Detective Division investigators. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department immediately notifies the Office of the Inspector General, who sends a representative to the incident scene and provides independent oversight throughout the investigative process. Once concluded, every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee.”

Detective John Carlin, who is handling the investigation for the Homicide bureau, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday morning.

Witnesses indicated there was another report of a shooting prior to the officer-involved incident, but SIB officials declined to answer any additional questions about the investigation.

Fire officials reported that they were dispatched at 10:17 p.m. to the 27300 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country regarding a gunshot victim.

The patient was taken to the hospital at 10:26 p.m., Sanchez said.

Anyone who would like to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.