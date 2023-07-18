Encore Chorale taking sign-ups for new season

News release

Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.

No auditions are required. Interested singers can register on Encore Creativity’s website at encorecreativity.org/register, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 301-261-5747.

The Encore Chorale of Santa Clarita welcomes all older adults interested in singing to a new season of rehearsals beginning Sept. 8. No prior experience with singing is necessary to join.

“Encore ensembles provide singers with a warm, uplifting community that reduces isolation and promotes healthy relationships in an excellent artistic environment,” the nonprofit organization said in a prepared statement.

Rehearsals will run through late December, culminating in a holiday performance to light up the winter months. The ensemble is led by conductor Alex Nizzoli and meets on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. each week at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road, Newhall.

“Our ensembles are the perfect way to unite in the friendship and community that singing builds,” Joshua Vickery, CEO of Encore Creativity, said in the release. “There are so many physical, mental and emotional benefits from singing, and we are honored to help create a world where all older adults have a place in the arts.”

Registration for the entire rehearsal season is $190 per person and includes sheet music and a CD highlighting the singer’s voice part. A scholarship program is available to offset the cost of tuition for those needing financial assistance. For more information and for a complete list of all ensembles across the nation, visit encorecreativity.org.