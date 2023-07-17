Fire breaks out in creek bed near Cinema Drive 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
An encampment fire in the creek bed behind businesses on Cinema Drive reached approximately one-eighth of an acre on Sunday, according to Kevin Dejong, Los Angeles County Fire Department chief of Battalion 6.  

The call for the fire was first received at approximately 4 p.m. and was closed at approximately 5:20 p.m. 

Dejong said the fire was most likely started by an encampment, although it was still under investigation.  

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the scene said no one was detained in connection with the fire.  

Engines 73, 156, 126, 111 and 76 responded to the call and camp crews assisted with the cleanup.   

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.  

