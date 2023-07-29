Fire burns near homes along Newhall Ranch/Bouquet

Los Angeles County firefighters fought a brush fire from the ground and the air as it threatened homes near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday.

The original call went out at 3:04 p.m. and multiple units and helicopters were dispatched to battle the blaze, just east of the Bouquet Center shopping center on Bouquet Canyon Road.

By 3:47 p.m., fire dispatch radio traffic indicated forward progress of the fire had been “slowed” but firefighters were not yet ready to declare “knockdown.” However, they indicated it was only expected that firefighters would remain on the scene for another hour to mop up and finish off some remaining hot spots.

Craig Little, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, said it was reported that the fire had jumped across Newhall Ranch Road near Whisper Mill Circle and firefighters were battling an ensuing spot fire and dealing with heavy fuel.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Dan Watson/The Signal

Dan Watson/The Signal