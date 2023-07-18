Firefighters respond to near-drowning of child 

Firefighters responded on Monday to reports of a child drowning in a pool in Canyon Country, and the child was reported to be awake and alert before being transported to a hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Henry Narvaez, a public information officer for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. to West Wren Drive on reports of a child drowning.

The initial call also stated that the child was not breathing.

While en route to the scene, firefighters received a secondary call stating the child had been retrieved from the pool and was “awake, alert and crying.”

Fire personnel arrived on the scene at 6:31 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics further evaluated the child, who was still, “awake, alert and crying,” and decided the best course of action was for the child to be flown to a nearby hospital, according to Narvaez.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter for treatment.

The current status of the child is not available at the time of this publication.