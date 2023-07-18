Firefighters respond to near-drowning of child 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters responded on Monday to reports of a child drowning in a pool in Canyon Country, and the child was reported to be awake and alert before being transported to a hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Henry Narvaez, a public information officer for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:27 p.m. to West Wren Drive on reports of a child drowning.  

The initial call also stated that the child was not breathing.  

While en route to the scene, firefighters received a secondary call stating the child had been retrieved from the pool and was “awake, alert and crying.” 

Fire personnel arrived on the scene at 6:31 p.m.  

Firefighters and paramedics further evaluated the child, who was still, “awake, alert and crying,” and decided the best course of action was for the child to be flown to a nearby hospital, according to Narvaez. 

The child was transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter for treatment.  

The current status of the child is not available at the time of this publication. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS