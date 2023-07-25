Fourth fire on Tuesday in SCV burns at 7 acres  

The fourth fire within the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday reached 7 acres shortly after it started, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to north Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch Parkway. They arrived on the scene at 3:26 p.m.

The fire was reported as a brush fire that had reached 7 acres in size, at the time of this publication.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, the fire has a potential to reach 150 acres.

The fire was labeled as the Victor Fire.

According to a tweet put out by the L.A. County Fire Department, the fire is located near “light flashy fuels.”

At the time of this publication, no injuries or threats to nearby structures have been reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.