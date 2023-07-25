High-speed CHP pursuit ends in brush fire  

Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson/The Signal
A California Highway Patrol pursuit ended in two vehicles on fire on Tuesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and CHP Newhall officials.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, a pursuit by CHP officers from Bakersfield was initiated. Greengard said that at the time of this publication, CHP Newhall officers were unaware of why the pursuit was started.  

The pursuit entered Santa Clarita from Bakersfield on Interstate 5.  

CHP officers laid a spike strip out, ending the high-speed chase, but causing a traffic collision, according to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic. The traffic collision was then determined to be the cause of the brush fire.  

Courtesy of Mostafa family.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire at the southbound side of I-5 at Lyons Avenue at 12:42 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 12:48 p.m.  

Upon arrival, they learned that two vehicles were engulfed in flames.  

The fire spread to nearby brush and was labeled as the ALEXIC.  

Forward progress was stopped at 1:02 p.m. at a quarter-acre.  

There were no threats to structures, according to Benitez.  

One patient was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for minor burns, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.  

