House party in Sand Canyon ends in reported shooting 

A house party on Sultus Street in Sand Canyon on Sunday night ended in a reported shooting, which may have sent one person to the hospital, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and residents in the area.

Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at approximately 11:15 p.m. and that one person was transported by ambulance from the home.

Residents of the 16000 block of Sultus Street said the home in question had a reputation of hosting large parties and that on Sunday night, no less than 100 cars crowded the narrow road — making access and parking difficult for others who live in the gated neighborhood.

One family, who lives nearby, said authorities have been called to the home several times for large parties but that the number of people who attended Sunday’s was exceptional. Not only were there parked cars everywhere, people were also being dropped off in droves, they said.

“It was like people arriving for a concert,” said one of the family members who only agreed to talk to The Signal on condition of anonymity.

The party eventually spilled out onto the street, with neighbors complaining of public urination, loitering and trespassing. Residents described most of the attendees as teenagers or young adults.

At one point, one of the family members heard yelling, then gunshots. The scene following the shots was reported as frantic — with people screaming, “mobs of people” running from the home and speeding in cars trying to get away. They also said they witnessed law enforcement and first responders arrive at the scene and a person be transported by ambulance.

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said their personnel responded to the home with a report of a gunshot wound victim, but could not confirm that anyone was transported.

It’s unknown, at the time of this publication, if the person transported was a gunshot wound victim, as both Hoslet and Sanchez were unable to confirm this.

Several residents on Sultus Street complained the parties at the home were once an annoyance, but have now escalated to being dangerous.

No arrests have been made in connection with the reported shooting, according to Hoslet.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station has not completed its report of the alleged shooting and there is no further information available at the time of this publication.