JCI to host Veterans Resource Fair Oct. 22

News release

The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled Oct. 22 with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.

“This event aims to connect veterans with valuable services and resources, and we are actively seeking sponsors, organizations and food vendors to make this event an outstanding success,” JCI said in a news release.

The free event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hart Park: 24151 Newhall Ave., in Newhall.

“The JCI Veterans Resource Fair serves as a bridge between the brave men and women who have served and the resources they need to thrive in civilian life. It provides an invaluable platform for organizations and service providers to showcase their programs that assist veterans in areas such as health care, employment, education, housing and mental health support,” the release said. “Whether it’s access to medical services, job placement assistance, or counseling, these resources are essential for veterans as they transition back into civilian life.”

The organization is seeking sponsors for the event, and in particular is inviting organizations that provide services specifically tailored to the needs of veterans and their families. This includes health care providers, educational institutions, employment agencies, financial advisors, housing organizations and more. Food vendors are also sought.

For more information, visit www.jcisantaclarita.com/veterans or email jciveteransresourcefair.com.