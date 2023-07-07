LASD investigating robbery, assault outside Macy’s  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a strong-arm robbery by two juvenile suspects in a Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night.

Station officials confirmed a woman was attacked by two juvenile suspects wearing ski masks around 8 p.m. outside the Macy’s department store, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston of the SCV Sheriff’s Station

“(The call) came in as a 211 at Macy’s,” Bengston said, using the radio code for a robbery. Witnesses reported that a man and a woman who appeared to be in their 60s were walking to their silver Mercedes sedan when they were pushed down and the woman’s purse was stolen.

The woman was treated by medical personnel and ultimately taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for what appeared to be non-serious injuries.

“We were dispatched at 8:06 p.m. and arrived on scene at 8:17 p.m.,” said Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department. “The initial call type was an assault.”

There was no information to indicate the severity of the victim’s injuries.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said Thursday evening that a vehicle with license plates that matched a black Honda Accord seen at the robbery was later tracked down by California Highway Patrol officers in the Mojave area, who ultimately detained the driver.

Station officials have not yet confirmed the driver’s identity as of this story’s publication. The Mojave-area CHP office was not aware of the robbery investigation yet, but both incidents are part of active investigations.