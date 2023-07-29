LASD seeks help finding man reported missing

News release

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Mark Peterson. He is a 62-year-old white man who last seen Thursday, June 27, at 12:20 p.m., on the 15000 block of Ruthspring Drive, in Canyon Country.

Peterson is 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds, bald, with blue eyes, a fuzzy beard, and a tattoo of a spider on his back right shoulder. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and brown shorts.

His family is concerned about his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.