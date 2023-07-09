Multi-casualty event reported at Pitchess Detention Center 

A multi-casualty event occurred at Pitchess Detention Center at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It’s unknown, at the time of the publication, what caused the event. Flores said there could be up to 15 patients. However, only two have been reported on first responder radio traffic.

Fire officials at the scene stated there were two patients in critical condition and six patients, possibly more, with minor injuries.

Radio traffic also indicated eight ambulances were requested to stage in the visitors’ parking lot.

It’s unknown what the extent of the patients’ injuries were.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.