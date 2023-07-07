Newsom appoints SCV resident to state committee

News release

Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced the appointment of Donald Kuehner, of Santa Clarita, to the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services’ Private Security Disciplinary Review Committee, Southern California.

Kuehner has been institution director at Pacific West Academy since 2018, according to a news release issued by the governor’s office. Kuehner has been an executive protection agent for Advanced Security Concepts Inc. since 2012, the release said.

He was a sales associate at Bullet Barn Guns from 2014 to 2016. Kuehner served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2012 and was honorably discharged at the rank of staff sergeant, the release said.

Kuehner earned a bachelor of arts degree in operations and supply chain management from California State University, Fullerton, according to the release.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kuehner is registered without party preference.