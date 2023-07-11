Pyramid Lake fire ends at 28 acres  

A brush fire near Pyramid Lake reached 28 acres in size and closed several freeway lanes on Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, forward progress was stopped at 28 acres and the incident was closed at 12:29 a.m. on Tuesday.  

The fire began as a vehicle fire at approximately 3:15 p.m. and spread to the nearby brush. It quickly ballooned from 2 to 5 acres within 20 minutes near the intersection of I-5 and Vista Del Lago.   

By 5 p.m. the fire had reached 28 acres and was approximately 50% contained, according to first responder radio traffic.   

The fire was dubbed as the VISTAIC.  

No injuries were sustained and no nearby structures were affected.  

Initial reporting done by Trevor Morgan.  

