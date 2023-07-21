Race for the 27th District: Garcia leads in fundraising, Whitesides has more cash on hand 

The Federal Election Commission has released the second-quarter campaign finance totals for candidates in 27th Congressional District race that show incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, leading the money race.

However, Garcia’s opponent in the 2024 race — Democrat George Whitesides — announced that he had nearly $35,000 more cash on hand. Garcia currently has $1,175,654 on hand, with Whitesides having $1,210,635.

Whitesides raised a total of $1,522,088 since announcing his candidacy earlier this year and $515,000 during the second quarter. Garcia has raised $1,638,178 as the incumbent in the race, with $875,000 being raised during the second quarter.

“I want to thank all our supporters who helped make this such a successful quarter,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “I’ve been relentlessly committed to passing common-sense policies that preserve your freedoms, protect your communities, and restore America’s standing on the international stage. For me, it’s not about party politics – it’s about ensuring our beautiful nation recovers from a blizzard of crises and ultimately thrives. It’s encouraging to see our strong fundraising continue, and it’s clear the constituents of CA-27 believe in our mission.”

“I’m so grateful and proud of the support we’ve earned so far in this campaign,” wrote Whitesides in a statement. “This fundraising report adds to what we already know: Folks are eager to unseat Congressman Mike Garcia because he does not represent our values and he has not delivered for our district. While he spends his time cozying up to special interests and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, I’m working hard to ensure that we can send a representative to Washington who will put our district first.”

Among Garcia’s largest donors this quarter was the REALTORS Political Action Committee — which donated $115,500. Whitesides’ largest source of funding this quarter was ActBlue — which donated $199,201.

Garcia garnered $459,206 from individual/persons other than political committees donors and Whiteside garnered $237,621. Garcia also raised more in the political committee donations, including PACS. Garcia raised $241,000 from PACS while Whitesides raised $10,000.

Francisco Carrillo Jr., also a Democratic candidate, raised $26,665 during quarter two with $26,715 being raised this cycle.