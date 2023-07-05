Residents gather for Fourth of July fireworks

As afternoon turned to dusk, Santa Clarita Valley residents gathered around the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Tuesday for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display produced by the city of Santa Clarita.

“My favorite thing is spending time with the family, watching the fireworks, eating snacks,” said Dianna Ruiz, 17. “We always have guacamole.”

Ruiz added: “One Fourth of July we had a speaker and we were dancing on the sidewalk and everyone was dancing and laughing, so I think that is what I enjoy the most [about being here].”

Joaquin Silva said the people of Santa Clarita make the event special.

“We come to meet new people, new friends,” Silva said. “This area is amazing. I love Santa Clarita. The people [here] are friendly.”

Residents arrived early to save their seats for the city of Santa Clarita’s Fourth of July fireworks show at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal