Residents gather to ‘Celebrate Spain’ and embody notion that ‘representation matters’  

Kids putting together fragments of a face and coloring with multiple colors, learning about the cubism art form brought into fame by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.

Bar tables covered in red, yellow and white to represent the colors of Spain’s flag while adult patrons enjoyed “Spain inspired” cocktails.

The Shephard Family of Saugus pick out Spain on the world map as thye arive at the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

People of all ages running and kicking a soccer ball into a net, cheering as they celebrated participating in one of Spain’s popular sports.

The Santa Clarita Valley Community Center in Canyon Country brought together dozens of attendees from the community, and beyond, on Friday to “Celebrate Spain.”

Olivia Hanson,5, center, decorates her castanets while Saylor Hanson, 4, left, and Hallie Davis, 4, look on at one of the activity booths at the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Why?

“Representation matters,” said attendee Madison Lassen.

Ellie Davis, 4, picks up red flags in the bull fighting arena as one of the activities for children at the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Lassen discovered the city of Santa Clarita’s “Celebrate” series while scrolling through Facebook to find personal photos.

She has been a resident for four years now and had never attended an event put on by the city. She figured now was the time.

Jordan Rambos, 6, decorates a Spanish guitar at one of the activity booths at the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

It also was of interest to her because of the opportunity to experience a different culture in her community.

“I really haven’t explored much but we get to see other parts of the world,” said Lassen.

Tanya Morales, left, sets the camera as the Morales family gets a photo in front of the “Celebrate” banner during the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

However, Lassen didn’t come alone. She brought along her friend Madelyn Oaklander.

Oaklander was ecstatic to come and see the live performances of flamenco music.

Attendees dance the Bolero as Caravana performs live Spanish music during the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I was so excited to hear about something flamenco because I’m always dragging her (Lassen) to flamenco things semi-regularly,” said Lassen.

Oaklander’s attendance at this installment of Celebrate made her envious of the Santa Clarita community.

Naomi Young decorates a Spanish hand fan at one of the activity booths at the CELEBRATE:Spain event held at Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, 071423. Dan Watson/The Signal

“When I heard about this event, and then I started looking at the Santa Clarita stuff, and the different events I was like, ‘Man, I wish I lived in Santa Clarita,’” said Oaklander. “Because the city’s offerings, it’s very community, family-oriented. I live down in West L.A. and I don’t have any community down there.”

Oaklander said that she is planning a vacation to Spain in the fall and felt that this was a nice preview to her trip.