Sand Canyon fire burns 4 acres 





Los Angeles County firefighters stopped the progress of a 4-acre brush fire in Sand Canyon on Monday about 45 minutes after it broke out, according to officials.

The Fire Department was dispatched to an area of brush near the intersection of Sand and Lost canyon roads around 3:11 p.m., according to Henry Narvaez of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fire was reported to be burning in “light to medium brush,” he added.

A4-acre fire broke out near Lost and Sand canyon roads in Santa Clarita on Monday. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

No structures were threatened initially, he said.

However, structures and power lines were threatened at one point, according to reports from officials on the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“L.A. County Fire and our partners at ANF, the Angeles National Forest Service, were able to stop forward progress … at 3:56 p.m.,” Narvaez said.

As of about 4:30 p.m., hand crews were still at the scene of the blaze.

No information was available as of this story’s publication regarding the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.

The National Weather Service reported that Monday’s high was 101 degrees, according to the NWS’ regional weather station in Saugus. The fire was aided by the temperatures Monday and a southwest wind that was blowing dry heat at the flames, according to officials.

While the “heat risk” for Monday was expected to be moderate, according to NWS meteorologist Rich Thompson, the agency has put out a heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the high temperatures for the next two days are forecast to be between 103 and 105 degrees.

Trevor Morgan contributed to this report.