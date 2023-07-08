Santa Clarita’s summer temperatures are rising 

The summer sun is rising high for Santa Clarita as the second heat wave of the season is expected to hit on Tuesday with an excessive heat watch, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued an excessive heat watch to be in effect from July 11 at 11 a.m. until July 14 at 10 p.m.

This excessive watch follows another from only a week prior.

According to David Sweet, a meteorologist with the NWS, the increase in temperatures at this time is due to migrating high pressure and a shift of hot air.

“We’re watching an area of high pressure migrate to the northwest and starting to expand into Southern California, and dome over warm air on air that is expanding into the state next week that will be responsible for the hot temperatures,” said Sweet.

Sweet said that this switch in temperature remains in line with previous forecasts from previous years at about the same time.

The following is Santa Clarita’s expected forecast for the next week:

Monday – A high nearing 95.

Monday night – A low around 64.

Tuesday – A high nearing 101.

Tuesday night – A low around 66.

Wednesday – A high near 102, sunny and hot.

Wednesday night – A low around 67.

Thursday – A high nearing 105, sunny and hot.

Thursday night – A low around 70.

Friday – A high near 106, sunny and hot.

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their summer activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.

Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.

Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.

Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.

Heat stroke signs – Red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.

Heat stroke prevention and response – Move the person to a cooler or shady place, place cool, wet cloths on the body, do not give the person anything to drink and call 9-1-1.

The NWS has listed the following as additional recommendations to take on during high temperature days:

Take extra precautions with fire ignition sources (lawn care equipment, grills, etc.).