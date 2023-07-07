Schiavo announces 2023 Young Community Leader Awards

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced the recipients of the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards, a program aimed at recognizing and honoring exceptional students within the 40th Assembly District.

These awards are designed to acknowledge students who exemplify leadership qualities, demonstrate a passion for community or volunteerism, exhibit resilience and persistence, and display empathy and compassion for their peers and the broader community, according to a news release from Schiavo’s office.

The recipients come from schools throughout the 40th Assembly District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley as well as northern portions of the San Fernando Valley.

The SCV recipients of the awards include:

• Castaic Middle School: Griffin Whitlach and Andres Mejia Lopez.

• Golden Valley High School: Danielle Cox.

• Mint Canyon Community School: Antonio Breckenridge, Keily Gonzalez De Leon and Santiago Chavez.

• Mitchell Community School: Jesus Sanchez, Lauren Crawford and Nathan Blodgett.

• Newhall Elementary School: Natalia Brynjolfsdottir, Maria Valadez and Nathalia Alvarez.

• Peachland Elementary School: Amelia Mercy and Edward Estrada.

• Pico Canyon Elementary: Noah Del Torro, Savannah Dameron, Braeden Krevor, Madeline Krevor, Divya Tata and Elijah Kang.

• Rancho Pico Junior High: Tristyn Nelson, Adhvika Ram, Govind Sudan and Caleb Jones-Moreno.

• West Creek Academy: Packiya Ramalingham, Jason Tan and Allison Griffiths.

• Wiley Canyon Elementary: Jaxon Choy.

“Assemblywoman Schiavo expresses her gratitude for the dedication and hard work of educators, administrators and principals within the 40th Assembly District,” the release said. “Their tireless efforts in supporting the growth and development of students make these awards possible.”