SCV wiener dog cuts mustard at Wiener Nationals 

While the locally beloved Oakley did not place first at the 26th Annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals on Saturday, he came in second in the first race and also came in second to the dog that won the entire championship, proving he can run with the best of them.

Oakley did not advance, but he won a lot that day. His story won the hearts of many and he met his biological sister for the first time, since she was born in the previous litter. He also reconnected with his previous paw-rents, before Santa Clarita residents Rylee and Coleman Vanderhorst. He proved how fast he is at just 10 months old and was unofficially recognized as the youngest wiener to compete.

Rylee Vanderhorst provided a statement via email: “Proud is an understatement. We are thrilled with how he did.”