SCV’s temperatures rise as weekend approaches 

Santa Clarita has fallen into a pattern of 100-degree weather over the summer weekends and this weekend is forecasted to be no different.

The current forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley by the National Weather Service is as follows:

Thursday: A high nearing 99, sunny and hot.

Thursday night: A low around 71, mostly clear and breezy.

Friday: A high nearing 100, sunny and hot.

Friday night: A low around 72, partly cloudy.

Saturday: A high nearing 103, mostly sunny and hot.

Saturday night: A low around 73, partly cloudy.

Sunday: A high nearing 99, mostly sunny and hot.

Sunday night: A low around 68, mostly clear.

Monday: A high nearing 98, sunny and hot.

Monday night: A low around 68, mostly clear.

Tuesday: A high nearing 99, sunny and hot.

Christina Soliman, a physician assistant at Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care, has issued the following advisory:

“To avoid dehydration or heat stroke during this extreme weather, stay indoors,” said Solomon. “If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours. Drink plenty of water. Signs of heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, excessive sweating, flushed skin, or headaches. Call 9-1-1 if you suspect heat stroke.”

The NWS warns of the potential increase in heat-related illnesses such as heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The following are precautions that residents can instill in their summer activities to prevent heat-related illnesses, as well as recognizable signs:

Heat cramps signs – Muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity, typically involving stomach or leg muscles.

Heat cramps prevention – Stop physical activity, move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, do not resume strenuous physical activities, get medical help if cramps last longer than one hour.

Heat exhaustion signs – Heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting.

Heat exhaustion prevention – Move to a cool place, rest, lay down, loosen clothes, place cool, wet cloths on the body, take a cool shower or bath, sip cool beverages and get medical help if symptoms prolong an hour or if someone is throwing up.

Heat stroke signs – Red, hot, dry skin, very high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, confusion, strange behavior, unconsciousness, rapid pulse and throbbing headache.

Heat stroke prevention and response – Move the person to a cooler or shady place, place cool, wet cloths on the body, do not give the person anything to drink and call 9-1-1.

The NWS has listed the following as additional recommendations to take on during high temperature days:

Take extra precautions with fire ignition sources (lawn care equipment, grills, etc.).

Keep children safe in and around cars. Touch seatbelts before buckling to make sure they aren’t too hot.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions.

Eat light, cool and easy-to-digest foods such as fruits or salads. Do not leave food sitting in the sun, as it can spoil faster.

Avoid strenuous workouts while wearing face coverings.

Visit your power company’s website or call them to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.

The NWS has issued the following hazardous weather alerts:

Air quality alert.

Excessive heat watch effective from July 21 at 10 a.m. until July 22 at 9 p.m.

The cause of the rise of local Air Quality Index scores is smog, according to the National Weather Service — which issued an Air Quality Alert on Tuesday afternoon. The alert will extend until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“Elevated levels of ozone – the predominant summertime pollutant – are likely to result in poor air quality in the afternoon and early-evening hours,” read the NWS’s Air Quality Alert. “Ozone air pollution can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks, and lung damage. Children, older adults, and people with asthma or COPD may be more sensitive to the health effects of ozone.”

The alert went on to state that air quality can change depending on the time of day and weather conditions, among other factors.

To help minimize ozone air pollution levels, the NWS suggested the following:

• Limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment until evening hours.

• Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher temperature.

• Try to delay trips to the gas station and the use of household chemicals until the evening.