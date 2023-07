A shooting on Saturday night near the In-N-Out Burger on Sand Canyon Road sent a juvenile to the hospital, according to Deputy Zamora with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2 a.m.

Zamora stated that another juvenile was detained in connection with the shooting. Zamora also confirmed there were “no suspects outstanding” and that the investigation remains ongoing.

There is no further information available, at the time of this publication.