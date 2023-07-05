Soroptimist of Greater SCV announces 2023-2024 board members

Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has announced the members of the 2023-2024 board. Courtesy photo.

Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley has introduced the newly elected members of the 2023-2024 board.

“These dedicated individuals bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to advancing the organization’s mission of empowering women and girls in our community,” read a news release from SIGSCV.

Renée León assumes the role of president, succeeding Holly Hanlin, who will serve as past president. The rest of the SIGSCV board for the 2023-2024 term is as follows:

• Luana Smith – vice president, programs.

• Tracy Grant – vice president, membership.

• Anna Shaterkin – treasurer.

• Monica Rangel – treasurer-elect.

• Darlene Gandara – parliamentarian.

• Kim Barnes – director, member communications.

• Lissa Mahler – director, public awareness.

• Kim Kurowski – director.

• Laura Scott – director.

• Tracey Carpentier – recording secretary.

“Each board member brings unique skills and perspectives to their respective roles, enhancing the organization’s ability to create positive change and support women who are working towards a brighter future,” the release said. “The 2023-2024 SIGSCV board is excited to embark on this journey together and is committed to fulfilling the mission of Soroptimist International, which is to improve the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment and advocacy.”

“It is an honor to work alongside such a talented group of individuals who are passionate about making a difference in our community,” León said in the release. “Together, we will continue to empower and uplift women and girls, providing them with the resources they need to thrive.”

For more information about Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and its programs, visit www.sigscv.org.