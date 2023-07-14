Speed skating club offering free lessons at The Cube

News release

The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays during the month of July.

“Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice,” the club said in a news release. “We will provide the speed skates (first come, first served).”

Your own hockey or speed skates are also allowed. Participants should wear long sleeves and pants, and you are encouraged to bring thin gloves and a bicycle or hockey helmet if you have one. The club has a few helmets to loan. Minimum age to participate is 5 years, and there is no maximum age.

The free lessons begin at 5:15 p.m. The Cube is located at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia. For more information on the speed skating club, visit www.scssc.net.