Structure fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A structure fire destroyed an RV and a garage on the 30200 block of North Quail Trail on Sunday morning, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Flores said a call at approximately 4 a.m. reporting a fully involved RV prompted the Fire Department’s response. The fire spread to a detached garage the RV was parked in.  

According to the log, the fire may have briefly spread to the attic of an adjacent home, but Flores could not confirm this.  

No one was injured during the incident. The fire was knocked down approximately half an hour later.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS