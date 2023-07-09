Structure fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon 

A structure fire destroyed an RV and a garage on the 30200 block of North Quail Trail on Sunday morning, according to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Flores said a call at approximately 4 a.m. reporting a fully involved RV prompted the Fire Department’s response. The fire spread to a detached garage the RV was parked in.

According to the log, the fire may have briefly spread to the attic of an adjacent home, but Flores could not confirm this.

No one was injured during the incident. The fire was knocked down approximately half an hour later.