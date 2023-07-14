The Cube to host World Cup watch party

News release

The Cube is hosting a World Cup watch party on Friday, July 21, as the U.S. Women’s National Team takes on Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“We are proud to support former Santa Clarita Blue Heat soccer player Alyssa Thompson as she plays the midfielder position during the game,” the city of Santa Clarita said in a news release announcing the watch party. Thompson became the youngest athlete called into the U.S. Women’s National Team in more than five years after joining in 2022.

The watch party, scheduled 5 to 9 p.m., will feature featuring on-site games for the entire family, including soccer, obstacle courses, raffles and more. The game begins at 6 p.m.

The game will be shown live on the large digital screen located in the parking lot in front of The Cube, and it will also be shown inside the rink on multiple televisions in The Cube’s beverage center, The Top Shelf, located on the second floor.

For more information, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-2823.