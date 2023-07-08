Two invasive species of mosquitoes found in SCV  

Two invasive species of mosquitoes were found in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday update from the Vector-Borne Disease Section of the California Department of Public Health.

The two species located were the aedes albopictus, Asian tiger mosquito, and the aedes aegypti, yellow fever mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Asian tiger mosquito lives in tropical, subtropical and temperate climates. However, it can live in a broader temperature range and at cooler temperatures. These mosquitoes feed on animals and people, meaning they are less likely to spread viruses such as Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

The yellow fever mosquito lives in tropical, subtropical and temperate climates. They are the main type of mosquito that spread Zika, dengue, chikungunya and other viruses. They live near and prefer to feed on people, making them a bigger contender to spread viruses.

Photo courtesy of the Vector-Borne Disease Section of the California Department of Public Health.

These mosquitoes can cause an outbreak if the following happens:

People get infected with a virus.