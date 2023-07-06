Two women arrested following bus altercation  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Two women were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday following a fight on a city bus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call for a person acting suspiciously and a possible vandalism just occurring at the 27000 block of Hideaway Avenue.  

Upon arrival, deputies discovered no crime occurred.  

A second call regarding a disturbance was generated.  

“Witness stated the first suspect entered the front of the bus with a baseball bat in her hand and started yelling at the second suspect,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The second suspect then produced a box cutter and followed the first suspect.” 

Both of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and held in lieu of $30,000 bail.  

One of the suspects is a 44-year-old Canyon Country resident and the other is a 36-year-old Los Angeles resident.  

Both of the suspects remain in custody at the time of this publication.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS