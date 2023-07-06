Two women arrested following bus altercation  

Two women were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday following a fight on a city bus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a call for a person acting suspiciously and a possible vandalism just occurring at the 27000 block of Hideaway Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered no crime occurred.

A second call regarding a disturbance was generated.

“Witness stated the first suspect entered the front of the bus with a baseball bat in her hand and started yelling at the second suspect,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The second suspect then produced a box cutter and followed the first suspect.”

Both of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

One of the suspects is a 44-year-old Canyon Country resident and the other is a 36-year-old Los Angeles resident.

Both of the suspects remain in custody at the time of this publication.