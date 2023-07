A car fire broke out on Highway 14, south of the Newhall Avenue off-ramp on Thursday, according to Giovonni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sanchez said firefighters were on the scene at 6:38 p.m. and had the fire extinguished by 6:45 p.m.

According to a witness at the scene, a silver Mini Cooper was on the right shoulder with its driver standing outside the vehicle — which was fully engulfed.

No injuries were reported and there was no spread to brush.