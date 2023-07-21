Vehicle fully involved on Highway 14

A vehicle was reported fully involved at Agua Dulce on Friday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the northbound Highway 14 off ramp at Agua Dulce Canyon Road at 1:34 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 1:44 p.m.

Upon arrival on the scene, the vehicle was determined to be fully involved.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, the vehicle was identified as a truck upon officers’ arrival.

“No fire into the brush,” said Aldana.

No lane closures or off ramp closures resulted from the fire, according to Greengard.

No injuries were reported, according to Aldana.