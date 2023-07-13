Vehicle overturns while trying to avoid bobcat 

A single vehicle collided into a hillside and overturned early Thursday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and reports from the scene.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:47 a.m. to reports of a traffic collision on Placerita Canyon Road. They arrived on the scene at 12:54 a.m.

According to reports from the scene, a grey Toyota Camry collided into a hillside and overturned as a result of the driver’s efforts to avoid hitting a bobcat on the roadway.

No injuries were reported and no transports occurred, according to Sanchez.

The incident was closed at 1:13 a.m.