Villapudua appointed director of student support services at Castaic district

News release

The Castaic Union School District announced the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new director of student support services.

“With a rich background in education and a strong commitment to improving outcomes for all students, including English learners, Ms. Villapudua brings a wealth of expertise to her new role,” the district said in a news release.

Prior to joining the Castaic district, she served as the director of pupil personnel services at Rio School District in Ventura County. Her experience as an educational leader spans various roles, including assistant principal, manager of special education, bilingual school psychologist, special education teacher, and paraeducator.

Having been an English learner student herself, Villapudua holds a deep personal understanding of the challenges faced by these students, the district release said. Her own experiences have fueled her dedication to improving outcomes for all students, with a particular focus on supporting English learners.

As the director of student support services, Villapudua will continue to drive forward the district’s mission of fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment. She will work collaboratively with educators, administrators and education partners to implement strategies and programs that address the diverse needs of students and ensure their academic and personal growth.