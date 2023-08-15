33-year-old arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury 

A 33-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury on Sunday, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall office, at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Sunday a Toyota sedan was being driven on State Route 14, passing Agua Dulce Canyon Road, with two passengers. One of the passengers was a juvenile.

The driver of the vehicle collided with another vehicle.

“This collision caused injuries to the driver of the other vehicle,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.

After further investigation it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. The 33-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury.