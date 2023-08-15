33-year-old arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury 

Signal file photo.
Signal file photo.
A 33-year-old Palmdale resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury on Sunday, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP’s Newhall office, at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Sunday a Toyota sedan was being driven on State Route 14, passing Agua Dulce Canyon Road, with two passengers. One of the passengers was a juvenile.  

The driver of the vehicle collided with another vehicle.  

“This collision caused injuries to the driver of the other vehicle,” wrote Greengard in an email to The Signal.  

After further investigation it was determined that the driver was intoxicated. The 33-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

