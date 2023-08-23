34-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary

A 34-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the suspect entered a retail business on the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway and proceeded to put multiple items in his shopping cart.

Borbon said it was a retail business in the 24400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway but refused to identify the specific business.

The suspect walked out of the store without making an attempt to pay for the items and was detained.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was later released on bond and is set to appear in court at a later date.