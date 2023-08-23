American Cancer Society launches ‘Gold Together Champions’ campaign

News release

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Cancer Society’s Santa Clarita volunteers are inviting the community to join the Gold Together Champions Campaign to fight back against childhood cancer.

“You can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more,” said an American Cancer Society news release. “The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.”

From now through Oct. 12, you can enroll at www.ACSEngage.org/GoldTogetherChampionsCA to join the American Cancer Society’s childhood cancer initiative in an online virtual community of survivors, volunteers and supporters who believe that the future can be free from childhood cancer.

The National Kickoff Call will be on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m., including messages from childhood cancer survivors and tips on how to successfully raise funds. Gold Together Champions spend the month of September raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer efforts. On Oct. 12, ACS will celebrate and reveal the impact made during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month via a Zoom call at 5 p.m.

Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death for children and adolescents age 1-19, with 1 in 260 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20, the release said. Newer, targeted therapy drugs and immunotherapy have made progress with important types of treatment, but some childhood cancers remain with a low survival rate and no cure. The American Cancer Society is supporting 44 active childhood cancer research grants for a total of $26 million.

For more information on how to become a Gold Together Champion, email Abby Smith at [email protected] or call 661-855-4541. For more information on the American Cancer Society, go to www.cancer.org.